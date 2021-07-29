Tailgate welcomes new ECISD teachers

ECSD and the Odessa Chamber welcomed the new teachers to with goodies, food and more.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New Ector County ISD teachers got a special welcome Thursday.

The district and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce held a tailgate at Ratliff to say hello to all the newcomers.

Businesses, schools and non-profits were on hand with merch, goodies and food. UTPB, Rosa's, Downtown Odessa and more handed out mugs and water bottles, bags, candy and more.

People also lined up with signs greeting the teachers and encouraging them for the new year.