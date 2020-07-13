New coffee shop opening in Andrews in spite of pandemic

COVID-19 may have caused Saul Moreno to lose his job in the oil field, but it hasn't stopped him from creating opportunities.

ANDREWS, Texas — While COVID-19 is forcing some small businesses to close up shop, a new coffee shop is opening its doors in Andrews Wednesday.

Espresso Bean Cafe is a dream that was brought to life because of adversity.

"I used to work for the oil field, I used to manage disposal but of course with the pandemic and all of that it got really slow so they laid us off," said Moreno.

COVID-19 may have caused Moreno to lose his job, but it hasn't stopped him from creating opportunities.

"We're the only roasting company in the Permian Delaware," said Moreno. "I feel like its God's will because it's happening so fast, we haven't had a dilemma."

The shop roasts their own fresh coffee beans in house.

After Moreno's nearly $5,000 entrepreneurial class was canceled because of the pandemic, he and his wife used those funds and the cheap travel prices that COVID-19 has created to their advantage.

"My wife and I love coffee and love to travel and love food so we've been around the U.S. all over and when we were out we'd visit local coffee shops," said Moreno while reminiscing over their recent travels.

The couple visited over a dozen different coffee shops in one weekend, while spending less than $1,000 of their budget.

"Florida twice, we went to Dallas, Houston, and El Paso," said Moreno.

Now they've brought back all of the ideas that they loved to share them with West Texas.

"Andrews community, that's what we love about it you know I noticed we try and shop local and help the community within one another," said Moreno.

The new coffee roastery hopes to change the standard for a cup of coffee in the Permian Basin.

Their soft opening will be July 15th and 16th.