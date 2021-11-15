New coding facility to open in Midland

Code Ninjas will teach kids how to code by making their own video games, use problem solving skills and gain knowledge about the STEM field.

MIDLAND, Texas — Parents worry about their kids spending time on their screens but one Midland woman is using tech to teach.

"Well who doesn't want to play games and your parents not get mad at you for saying you've had too much screen time," said Rachel Gaona, a future coder.

A new coding school is opening in Midland, called Code Ninjas, and it's for kids that enjoy problem solving, that might not have an outlet in the to do so.

"The child that loves to engage in problem solving, critical thinking, loves to build things, they really don't have the opportunity to get engaged until junior high," said Jaclyn Gaona, the owner of Code Ninjas in Midland.

"What I'm excited about for that particular kid is to create a community for them," said Jaclyn.

Code Ninjas uses tech to give problem solvers a platform, the program is for kids ages five to eleven.

"Why wouldn't you want to code? You can literally make your own video games and VR," said Rachel

And coding is a skill that can transfer almost anywhere.

"What's neat about teaching coding at this age is that's where everything is headed," said Jaclyn, she continued, "In everything that we're doing, its more and more that things are being taken over into technology, so if you can think in that realm you're better off no matter what you're doing."

And kids seem to know that too, "I want to code because I want to make my own mind craft server and get money off of it," said Rachel.