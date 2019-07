ODESSA, Texas — A new Boys and Girls Club is set to open in Odessa by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

The new club will be located at 1476 North Knox Avenue, next to the Edward K. Downing Elementary School. Here the children will have access to the pavilion, playground and gym.

Over $2 million dollars were raised to put this building in place.

The club hopes to serve up to 150 children per day.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club, you can visit the website.