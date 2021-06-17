Neighbors warmly welcome retired veteran home

Chaplain LT. Colonel Sean Facchinello was greeted by all of his neighbors who lined the streets with signs and flags to honor him for his service.

MIDLAND, Texas — Chaplain LT. Colonel for the U.S. Army Sean Facchinello came home for good as he was greeted by all of his neighbors who lined the street with signs and flags.

He retired from the army on Monday, June 14, and his service to our country spans across 40 years and several brances including the Navy, Marines and Army.

"To be able to think about a veteran, like me, coming home... I really appreciated that generosity," LT. Colonel Facchinello said. "That doesn't exist in other places I've lived. I appreciate that and want to thank everyone."