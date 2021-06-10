Neighbors react to Midland Police and SWAT arrest

"The cops handled it the way it should have been handled. I mean, everyone winded up safe so that's the biggest point."

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday night Midland Police and SWAT took a suspect into custody at the 2000 block of Michigan Ave after trying to get him out for almost three hours.

"This is way out of character for this neighborhood, this neighborhood's quiet, I mean we're right here next to the hospital, I mean the worst thing you maybe have to worry about is someone speeding down Michigan," said Brandon Horn, a neighbor that lives near by.

Horn and his family live up the street from the house where the suspect was.

"I mean it was a three hour standoff so it was nuts," said Horn.

Horn was not home when police first arrived at the scene, but rushed home to his family.

"They shot like 10 rounds of gas, but it finally took the SWAT team going into the house, I think there were probably like 13 guys at one end and then they got him, in the attic is where they actually got the suspect"

The suspect, Dymigeiayn Hall, was in custody at approximately 10:45 p.m. As for Horn he was just happy no one was hurt.

"The cops handled it the way it should have been handled. I mean, everyone winded up safe so that's the biggest point," said Horn.