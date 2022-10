This year's event will feature vendors, live music, food, drinks and prizes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbor's Night at The Fall Marketplace is happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The event will take place at 4405 Cardinal Lane and is being hosted by Keeping Good Co.

Tickets are $10 and all ticket sales will benefit Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center.

