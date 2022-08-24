Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway

The holes have caused injuries to some kids, and damaged the wheels of vehicles.

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation.

"We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."

Some kids, even Aguilar's daughter, have been hurt from hitting the holes.

"My daughter and his son, Gunner, was up and down the alley, and Gunner hit one of the potholes and he flipped over his bike and cut his neck, has a big bruise, has a bunch of scrapes on the side of his body," said Aguilar. "My daughter has scrapes on her hands and it's accident after accident."

These accidents include cars being damaged.

"People have got expensive cars out here, you know, now these days and all they're doing is ruining rims, we have rims that are being ruined," said Aguilar.

Neighbors have reached out to the city to see if anything can be done.

"We asked the city if they would come and at least look at, or what are they going to do about it, and they told our other neighbor that they don't have time for us right now," said Aguilar.