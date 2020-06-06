MIDLAND, Texas — With every page turn, Brandy Goodman takes her 2-year-old on a new adventure. Reading to her daughter Alice gives her a moment of peace in this busy and lately, uncertain world. A feeling so great, she wanted to share it with her neighbors.

"So so proud, my husband built this for me for my birthday and it’s just been a joy," said Goodman.

From the outside you may think it’s a birdhouse, but, what you’ll find behind the small door is a reader's paradise.

Brandy Goodman

"We get thanked all the time, I have a guest book that people sign, thank you for the books I really enjoyed this one," said Goodman. "Or they’d write a little book review or request a certain book and I do my best to try to find it for them."

Whether she is able to find it or not, the stories inside brandy’s little library have given her neighbors a place to go when we’ve all had to stay where we are.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Odessa Chuck Wagon Feed Employees from MCH and ORH

Midland County Public Libraries kick off Summer Reading program