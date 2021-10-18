NBPWC holding balloon release for breast cancer and domestic violence awareness

The release will be at 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club will be holding a balloon release on October 18.

This release will be in honor of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The community is welcome to attend the release

Speaking at the event will be Jenifer Dumire, a cancer nurse/navigator and Sgt. Ede Subia with the Midland County Sheriff's Office.