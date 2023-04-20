National WASP WWII Museum to host homecoming celebration

The event will be held on April 28 and 29.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The National WASP World War II Museum in Sweetwater, Texas is going to be holding their annual homecoming celebration and fly-in event to honor both the Women Airforce Service Pilots, also known as WASPs, who served on the homefront during World War II, and 30 years of women in combat.

“When America needed pilots, these women were ready,” said Lisa Taylor, executive director of the museum.

During World War II, when there was a shortage of male pilots here at home, the women of WASP stepped up to the plate to fill in the gaps and handle aviation-related services the men couldn't.

“This is the story of women in military aviation, and also in professional aviation," said Taylor. "Before these women flew in World War II, there were no professional opportunities for them. They could do it for entertainment, for pleasure, but never professionally. So, this was the moment that proved women can do it.”

While the event is set to highlight the women who were a part of the WASP program, they’ll also be honoring the Sweetwater community for all the work they’ve done and how it impacts the future.

“It honors Sweetwater by doing that, right? Because it's such an important part of history that happened right here on this field, and so it's a great celebration of what Sweetwater has done and can still do in the future with having important things happen right here in our own backyard,” said Taylor.

The two-day celebration will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29.