National Safe Digging Month starts off with record storms

Atmos Energy reminds all residents to call 811 if they are starting any digging projects.

MIDLAND, Texas — National Safe Digging Month has started off with historic storms, gusty winds and hail.

These conditions can cause significant tree and landscape damage in specific areas.

Atmos Energy reminds all residents to call 811 if they are digging projects and have underground utility lines.

“Spring provides a time when many people begin outdoor projects, including landscaping, and we want you and your family to take these important safety steps,” said John McDill, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. “National Safe Digging Month reminds us that calling 81l before any digging project is the safest way to avoid damaging your underground utility lines, which could lead to an inconvenient outage.”

National Safe Digging Month has been around since 2008 and in a recent survey, it showed that 19.5 million homeowners across the U.S. will dig this year for projects like gardening, building a fence and mailboxes. The survey also showed that only 63% of homeowners currently use the 811 number, leaving 37% of homeowners to be educated on the risks of digging by themselves.