National Parks Conservation Association looks for consultant for Blackwell School in Marfa

MARFA, Texas — The National Parks Conservation Association is in search for a consultant to help establish the Blackwell School in Marfa as one of the newest National Historic Site.
This comes after President Biden designated it as one last month, and the NPCA hopes the consultant will help increase community engagement to protect the school as a national park site in West Texas.
The consultant will work with the association and its partners starting next month and June 2023. They are looking for someone based in Presidio, Jeff Davis, Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, or El Paso County.