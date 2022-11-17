National Parks Conservation Association looks for consultant for Blackwell School in Marfa

The consultant will work with the association to help establish the Blackwell School as one of the newest National Historic Sites.

MARFA, Texas — The National Parks Conservation Association is in search for a consultant to help establish the Blackwell School in Marfa as one of the newest National Historic Site.

This comes after President Biden designated it as one last month, and the NPCA hopes the consultant will help increase community engagement to protect the school as a national park site in West Texas.