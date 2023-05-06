National Cancer Survivor Day at Hope House

Gifts of Hope in Midland held a special event for survivors and those still going through treatment and their families.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Gifts of Hope held their annual national cancer survivor day event today at hope house.

This event aims to bring together cancer survivors and their families together for not just a good time but to also help let survivors and those still going through treatment know that they're here for them.

“It’s really just a bright spot in our year," said Clint Dickson, executive director at Gifts of Hope. "I mean so much of dealing in the cancer world can be very sad and kind of depressing, but a lot of what we do in our programming is trying to infuse hope and joy and this is one of those opportunities.

Those still going through treatment were also invited so that Gifts of Hope can let them know that they’re not alone and that there are resources in the community available to them.

Ana Pacheco, a self-proclaimed cancer thriver, spoke today at the event to share her story with both survivors and those still going through treatment like her.

“I’m hoping to give someone hope, let them know that they’re not alone… And knowing that there’s resources out there and people that have walked a similar story, maybe not the same, but that gives people hope,” Pacheco said.