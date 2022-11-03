On National Adoption Day, 7 children were welcomed into their forever families

Families, friends and adoption agencies came together for a court proceeding this afternoon to finalize adoptions for seven local families.

MIDLAND, Texas — Cheers could be heard throughout St. Ann's Youth Center as seven kids were welcomed into their forever families.

This afternoon's court proceeding was led by the Honorable Judge Ellen Griffith.

"They'll swear in, they'll be called up there, and then the judge will grant their adoption, they'll be asked a couple of questions and their adoption will be granted," said Klara Garcia, Adoption Prep Supervisor for CPS.

Many of these families have finally made it to a finish line they've waited years to cross, like Amy Painter and her family.

"Adoption is making me a Mom, so it's all sorts of emotions," said Painter.

For the past two years, she has been waiting to adopt her daughter.

"I mean, she just fit right in with our family on day one, and we knew that it was right, and we became foster parents for adoption and to give these babies a nurturing home and never looked back," said Painter.

So today the Painters are ecstatic. They can now officially make their daughter a forever member of their family.

"The process takes a while," said Painter. "Ups and downs, you never know how it's gonna end result, but we've been praying since day one for her, and she's had our heart since day one, and we're just ecstatic."

All seven families closing one chapter, but eager and ready to start a new one.

"This is an end of a chapter, it's something that is to be celebrated, it's permanency for these kids, and it's to start their new life, so it's for everyone that loves them and cares about them to come and celebrate," said Tori Urbina, program director.