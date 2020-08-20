Midland Police Department unveils Officer Hayden Heidelberg Memorial Highway sign

The sign will mark a stretch of FM 307 in honor of MPD Officer Heidelberg, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has unveiled the sign for the Nathan Hayden Heidenberg Memorial Highway.

The sign will mark a stretch of FM 307 in honor of MPD Officer Heidelberg, who was killed in the line of duty in March 2019.

MPD unveiled the sign at the department's training facility, also located on FM 307.

The stretch of road now designated in memory of the fallen officer connects the law enforcement center with Greenwood Cemetery, his burial site.

He was a very important part of our lives at the Midland Police Department," said MPD Deputy Chief Greg McCright.