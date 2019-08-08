ODESSA, Texas —

Finishing touches are being made on the new UTPB Engineering building as it gears up to welcome students.

The new building is part of the University's overall goal to transform the education norm in the Permian Basin.

“We’re probably 16,000 short by 2030 in the number of bachelors degrees needed here in the Permian Basin,” said Dr. Sandra Woodley, the President of the Permian Basin, while quoting a study that was recently done.

The new building features a three story steel frame and uses natural elements for design throughout.

Hadrian limestone from Garden City can be found within the building.

Woodley believes that engineering is a degree that can’t be overlooked because of the demand our local workforce has for the field.

“Engineering is certainly one of the most important degrees for the workforce shortage here in the Permian Basin,” said Woodley.

There will be one lecture hall, one visualization laboratory, 42 seat classrooms, 12 laboratories, and more within the building.

With savvy technology for the students like a classroom that will house an actual jet engine, there is no question to the value the university sees in investing in their engineering program.

“The university’s investment in engineering, the faculty, in the investment in this building really as I said before signals our commitment to the excellence that we must have to be able to produce the workforce here in the Permian Basin,” said Woodley.

Students will begin courses in the 48 million dollar facility in just a few short weeks.