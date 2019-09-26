ODESSA, Texas — Shifting thoughts have led to changes in the classroom since most of us were last in school.

“What we’re doing is we’re shifting our thinking and we’re in the process of creating a child-centered classroom," said Beatris Mata, the Elementary Math Coordinator for ECISD.

That means teachers are using new methods and students are learning in new ways.

“We’ve been kind of introducing these new processes and this new way of thinking within our district about just thinking about multiple ways and just reminding our students that struggle is a process of learning and we learn best through our struggles," said Mata.

The problem is some parents are having a hard time teaching their kids math the way it is being taught once they come home from school.

“It's just one of many ways that they teach him to do it so I can only teach him my way and hope that he knows the other ways," said Kristen Gardea, a mom of a 2nd grader in ECISD.

This can lead to kids being frustrated if they're having a hard time remembering the lessons they learned in school.

“My advice to parents is to show them their way as well and ask their students and their children to show them the way they’re learning in school," said Mata.

According to Mata, the district isn't trying to teach new math but teach math in a new way.

“There’s more than one way to solve problems and there’s power in that because whenever we provide students with different resources and tools to solve problems that's just an extra tool for them in their toolbox," said Mata.

"You just have to trust the teachers," said Gardea.

The district hopes that this new way of teaching will allow students to understand math rather than simply memorizing the facts.

“Then they’re able to choose what works best for them because what works best for one student may not work best for another student," said Mata.

RELATED: Alzheimer's advocates believe a cure is in the near future

RELATED: Midland High Students make change happen around campus