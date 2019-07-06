ODESSA, Texas — Summer Mummers is a long-time tradition that gets the Permian Basin popping every summer.

“It can’t be explained, it has to be experienced," said Cast Member Woody Woodward. “It starts off with an old-fashioned melodrama and there are Moviola sequences that have been shot around town with actors”

But the most unique part of Summer Mummers isn't the play... its the popcorn.

“Big popcorn... we’ve got exploding popcorn”

At this show, the popcorn doesn't get eaten, it gets thrown.

The show experts warn guests to not wear their jewelry or nice clothes because they're bound to be lost or covered in butter.

Each year the show has a different theme. This year it's a "Pre-historic Popcorn Party, or Yabba-Dabba-Don't".

“It's close to Flinstones but real life,” said Woodward.

It's not the cartoon though, and with all of the crude humor, children might want to skip out on this one.

“It's recommended for 16 and up," said cast member Misti Borough. “It's a three hour adventure.”

If you'd like to pop by and check out the unique experience for yourself, you can get tickets here.