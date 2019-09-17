ODESSA, Texas — The United States government is asking people to spend the month of September getting prepared so in the event of a disaster they won't be scared.

"We want everyone to be prepared," said Steve LeSueur, the Communications Officer with the Odessa Police Department. "Just to help you know its just for your own safety."

The Odessa Police Department says one way to stay prepared for local disasters is using the app 'NextDoor'.

The app works as a private social network for your neighborhood.

“Nextdoor is an excellent resource, it's almost like a virtual neighborhood watch," said LeSueur.

The app does more than just connect you to your neighbors while serving as a virtual neighborhood watch-it also serves as a communication line between law enforcement and you.

“It allows us to send urgent alerts to people during a traumatic event for example if there’s a tornado in the area or active shooter if there’s anything we can actually issue an urgent alert," said LeSueur.

The urgent alert would then appear on users' phones to notify them of the situation along with any other need-to-know information.

“Currently there’s approximately 48 thousand Odessans subscribed to NextDoor," said LeSueur.

The Odessa Police Department is happy with the number of residents already using the app but the department wants to see even more Odessa residents sign up so they'll be prepared in the case of an emergency.

