ODESSA, Texas — A group of Midland High Students is lending a helping hand to a small group of employees.

Students are taking time out of their day to clean up their campus and help out the custodial staff.

Currently, there are only three custodians for the entire high school.

'Be the Change' along with other school organizations came together and decided to make a change around campus.

They decided there was at least one problem where they could be part of a solution.

The students were tired of seeing litter around their campus so they decided to do something about it and help out the short-handed custodial staff.

Midland High School is short 12 custodians, so it's a struggle for the three to maintain the large campus.

The volunteer students are hoping that when other students see them picking up trash around campus, they'll follow their example.

