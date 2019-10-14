MIDLAND, Texas — You may have seen the yellow Scharbauer House in Midland, home for the Midland Gem and Mineral Society.

They do not operate inside the house because, 12 years later, the club members are still working on it themselves.

Behind the house is where their workshop actually sits.

Within their small space, the group is working on rocks from all over the world. Some come from as far as Australia, South America, Russia, Afghanistan, even some from our own backyard like Alpine or Balmorhea.

RELATED: School bus driver mows grass at stop so his students don't have to stand in the weeds

"When I first walked in here, there was nothing but twos by fours and you can see nothing from the front door to the back door," said club member Raymond Boswell.

Members spend a lot of time creating beautiful rocks that are carefully cut and carved from a slab. The process is called lapidary.

"This is fun because I went into geology because I love rocks and I love field trips and now I get to play with them again," said club member Linda Page.

The members make items from necklaces, bolo ties, belt buckles, or if you're into other items of jewelry, you name it, they make it.

Aside from their craft, some members kill two birds with one stone because their workshop is also a place of therapy.

"I'm a veteran and I wasn't in a good place," said club member Jim Jellyman. "It helped me a whole lot and it was therapy for me so now I come down here, I lock the doors, I put my headphones on, turn music on, and I just disappear. The world doesn't know I exist. I don't even know I exist so it's just so great."

The club has even crafted some members to aim for their future goals.

RELATED: Diamond found with another diamond inside it

"I've been in the club since I was eight but I'm 20 now," said club member Sydney Bauer. "My dad was very into rocks and geology. He studied in college so now I'm majoring in geology in college. I think it'd be awesome to work as a park ranger."

During their upcoming annual rock show, members show and sell their items to the public.

"The joys when I make something, I feel excitement, gratitude and pure joy," said Boswell. "The pure joy people get from knowing I poured myself into making a particular item and now they have it. To me, that's exhilarating."

The small club builds on education, creativity, and friendships.

"I'm as involved in the club now as I can be and I have been since the first day I walked in here," said Boswell. "I couldn't do things like this if you forced me to. Working on the rocks allows me to explore new things. It's been an amazing journey."

Midland Gem & Mineral Society A beautiful belt buckle made of three metals, silver, copper and brass will be auctioned at our show. This was created by our featured artist, Randy Bryant.

The mineral show is happening at the Bush Convention Center in Downtown Midland on November 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again November 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be more than 20 vendors available plus a kids' corner. For details on the family-friendly event, click here.