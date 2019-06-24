MIDLAND, Texas — According to the CDC, drowning is the number one cause of death in infants. In the summer the numbers only sky rocket.

The statistics are scary but Kelli Farmer, 18-month-old Bryleigh's mom, has a little more peace of mind when Bryleigh is around water.

That's because Bryleigh has been taking swim lessons at COM Aquatics since she was 6 months old, learning water acclimation skills.

The parent-taught supervisor, Reagan Cozart, says one of the main things that is taught in the infant swim swim classes is the wall is always safe.

“We teach them that if they ever jump in that they have to turn around... and we teach that through muscle memory even so that even if they’re surprised their body will still turn," says Cozart.

It's a co-parent class where both moms and dads are welcomed.

“She’s with me, I’m with her... As a mom it makes me feel more secure because I’m in control of how far we go. Some moms aren’t comfortable putting their kids under water with that and they’re just fine with that," said Farmer.

"I’m the mom that just dunks her. You see parents of all different ages but you get to choose and it's that bond. You know your kid better than anybody and that’s what makes it better."

Songs are sang to teach motions and toys are brought out to encourage the children to want to reach and move through the water.

For more information on these classes, visit the COM Aquatics website.