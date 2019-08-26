ODESSA, Texas — A quick drive along 2nd street in Odessa can make it easy to miss Al's mechanic shop.

But if you're lucky enough to be stuck in traffic and notice the shop, you'd still never know that the man behind the garage advocates for much more than just cars.

“I told my wife we need to make a difference and stop this. Help as many kids as we can,” said Alvaro Lara. "“It kind of hurts when it's in your backyard, you know; your kid, your loved ones.”

Al experienced the pain bullying can cause a family first hand when his granddaughter was being bullied in school because of her hearing deficit.

Sadly, his granddaughter is not the only kid that goes through bullying.

Al began raising money for anti-bullying over a year ago and recently held a car show, Low-riders Against Bullying.

He uses the funds to bring in anti-bullying speakers to educate students.

It's an ugly reality for many families, but Al and his family turned the ugly truth into something beautiful- the 'Bully Patrol'.

The Bully Patrol is a new program at Ector College Prep Academy that came from the partnership with Al and the school.

“Al is very passionate about it. His granddaughters come to Ector and one of his other granddaughters now goes to OHS but she was here last year... she was his motivation of all this," said 6th grade Principal Jose Porras.

Sixth graders will now have allies a little closer in age looking out for them.

The 7th and 8th graders that are part of the Link Leadership crew and involved in the Bully Patrol program will be looking out for signs of bullying amongst their peers.

They've been trained to know what to do and how to intervene to stop it.

Bully Patrol aims to not just protect the child being bullied, but also the students that are bullying.

Part of the goal is to find out why each bully is bullying rather than just punish them.

While Ector College Prep Academy is the first school to use the program, they hope other schools in the future will also try it out or at least something similar.