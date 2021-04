Crane County Sheriff's Office has asked everyone to stay clear of the scene.

CRANE, Texas — Crane Fire Department and Crane County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at My Friend's Grill.

Gaston St- Hwy 385 has been blocked off. Other roadways near the scene have been closed as well.

The Crane County Sheriff's Office has asked for everyone to avoid the scene and that people will be informed when the roads due clear up.