Music video to be filmed during Sul Ross State University Rodeo

Filming for the Zach Bryan music video will take place at the S.A.L.E. Arena from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 12.
Credit: Sul Ross State University

ALPINE, Texas — Singer-Songwriter Zach Bryan will be having a music video shoot at the S.A.L.E. Arena on April 12. 

The music video will be filming from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and anyone is welcomed to join it and be part of the rodeo crowd being filmed. Bryan will not actually be there during the video, but people can still come cheer on the SRSU Rodeo team. 

People are encouraged to wear Sul Ross State gear or Red/Gray clothing for the video shoot. For more information, people can visit the Sul Ross State website. 

