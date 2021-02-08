Music City Mall to transition ice rink to roller rink

The decision came after an equipment failure of the refrigeration and compressor systems that fueled the ice rink.

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from prior coverage of the ice rink)

Music City Mall has announced it will be transition its ice rink to a roller rink.

The decision came after an equipment failure of the refrigeration and compressor systems that fueled the ice rink.

According to a spokesperson for the mall, this decision came after consultation with mall tenants and consideration of how long it would take to repair the ice rink.

The new ice rink will reportedly take half the time to get up and running compared to the ice rink and will feature a variety of new attractions including a rock wall, bungee jumping and a transition of the existing bumper cars to the new facility.

A press release says the Jackalopes and Junior Jackalopes have been notified about the transition.