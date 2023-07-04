Music City Mall holds fundraiser for Mississippi Tornado relief

The fundraising event was called 'Skate for a Cause' and it's all to help families who lost everything when those tornadoes struck.

"So we're doing something a little different his time where we normally go through lot of folks go through red cross or one of your larger charity groups," said Kris Moore, ICA Radio Morning Show. "But people's pride is actually going to help 13 individual families that got hit extra hard and really do need the help. So, the money is going to go directly to them."