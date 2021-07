The event will feature karaoke, performances, giveaways and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall is holding a Back to School Bash on July 31.

The event will run 12 to 6 p.m. and feature giveaways, live shows and more.

Visitors can stop by four different sections at the mall for various activities.

The carousel stage will feature dance performances, a magic show and children's karaoke, while the Dillard's Court will feature a photo booth, balloon animals and more.