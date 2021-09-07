Museum of the Southwest now offering wedding rentals at Turner Mansion

The staff also says the Children's Museum is scheduled to open at the end of 2021.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has reopened the historic Turner Mansion for wedding rentals.

These rentals are being offered as of July 2021 for the first time in years.

To reserve the Turner Mansion, you can click or tap here and fill out the form.

The museum has also restarted work on the Children's Museum.

Staff say they want the museum to be an experience children can't get anywhere else, with things like printing presses, potters wheels and interactive exhibits that will change regularly.