The workshop will feature demonstrations and a dome show.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be hosting a Venture Robotics workshop on May 13.

The event, which is open to 1st-3rd graders, will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Blakemore Planetarium.

This workshop will feature robot demonstrations and a dome show of "Robots in Space".

Tickets are free for members and $5 for non members.

To reserve your spot you can click or tap here.