It will feature 43 paintings by former President George W. Bush.

The Museum of the Southwest will be opening a special exhibit.

It involves painting and a former President that has some roots here in West Texas.

Starting in January, George W. Bush will showcase his 43 paintings and have stories that come along with each painting.

George W. Bush has painted the likes of the Dali Llama, 9/11 first responders, Jay Leno and his own father, George H.W. Bush.