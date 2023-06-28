x
Museum of the Southwest to host 'Sci-Fridays'

Movies will be shown the last Friday of each month between June and October in the Dome Theater
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be bringing back its 'Sci-Fridays' between the months of June and October. 

There will be a different Sci-Friday movie shown the last Friday of these months in the Dome Theater. The movie for the month of June is Independence Day. 

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a movie start time of 7:00 p.m. The tickets will cost 5 dollars for non-members and are free for museum members.

People can get more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.

