Museum of the Southwest to host 'Sci-Fridays'

Movies will be shown the last Friday of each month between June and October in the Dome Theater

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be bringing back its 'Sci-Fridays' between the months of June and October.

There will be a different Sci-Friday movie shown the last Friday of these months in the Dome Theater. The movie for the month of June is Independence Day.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a movie start time of 7:00 p.m. The tickets will cost 5 dollars for non-members and are free for museum members.