Museum of the Southwest to host Frida Kahlo - Her Photos exhibit

The exhibit will be on view from Aug. 25 to Nov. 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be hosting a photo exhibition of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo called Frida Kahlo - Her Photos.

Kahlo's personal photo collection will be put on display for the first time in the state of Texas beginning Aug. 15 and ending Nov. 20.

The photo archive was locked in the bathroom of La Casa Azul and was only discovered in 2003. Pablo Ortiz Monasterio, the curator of this exhibition, selected 241 photos by 2009 to create the exhibit.

Frida Kahlo - Her Photos will allow viewers to get to see aspects of Kahlo's life they may have never known about such as her origins, roots and political tendencies.