x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Museum of the Southwest to show 'The Terminator' for Sci-Friday

This month's event will also feature author and plasma physicist Dr. John Brandenburg for a short talk
Credit: KWES

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has been holding Sci-Fridays in the Dome Theater at the Planetarium.

On Sept. 23, it will be showing "The Terminator".

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be provided.

To purchase tickets, you can click or tap here.

Additionally, this month's event will feature author and plasma physicist Dr. John Brandenburg for a short talk. He will also sign copies of his sci-fi novel "War of the Singularity" 

For more information on events the Museum of the Southwest is holding you can visit the website.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant

Before You Leave, Check This Out