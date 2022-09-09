Museum of the Southwest to show 'The Terminator' for Sci-Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has been holding Sci-Fridays in the Dome Theater at the Planetarium.
On Sept. 23, it will be showing "The Terminator".
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Refreshments will be provided.
To purchase tickets, you can click or tap here.
Additionally, this month's event will feature author and plasma physicist Dr. John Brandenburg for a short talk. He will also sign copies of his sci-fi novel "War of the Singularity"
For more information on events the Museum of the Southwest is holding you can visit the website.