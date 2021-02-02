Museum of the Southwest temporarily packs up trains

The removal will allow the museum to make renovations in the stables, and staff hope to have the trains back in time for their Christmas display.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest is assuring the public that its signature antique trains aren't going anywhere.

While the trains have been packed up, the removal is only temporary.

Museum staff says they are renovating the stables where the trains are normally stored to transform it into a new visitor's center.

While construction is underway, the trains are being stored safely. Some have even been temporarily adopted by local enthusiasts.