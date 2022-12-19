Museum of the Southwest hosts Sensory Dome Show

These dome shows have brighter light levels and reduced sound.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its monthly Sensory Dome Show on Dec. 19.

This month's event will run 4-4:30 p.m. and will feature a Christmas cartoon.

Every month the Blakemore Planetarium hosts special showings of the family dome show with brighter light levels and reduced sound for those with sensory needs.

Shows are free to attend, but you must RSVP. You can reserve your spot by clicking or tapping here.