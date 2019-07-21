Hundreds of members of the community lined up on Saturday at the Museum of the Southwest, anxious to see the upgraded Marian West and William Blanton Blakemore Planetarium.

“So before there used to be some displays in here but there wasn't a lot going on. We had some other display cases with just some animations and things. But it was nothing to this extent," said Planetarium director Valerie Rodriguez.

A new and improved room called 'Science on a Sphere' seemed to take the cake for excitement. Displayed inside were interactive lessons that project planetary and astronomical data onto a giant animated globe.

“Thanks to Cimarex Energy Co. and the Abell-Hanger Foundation, we were able to get this amazing new technology here. We're eventually going to be adding other fun technology we can use with this," said Rodriguez.

The next display on the tour included a dome show theater, projecting live interviews with astronauts from the space station, rocket launches from around the world and the latest news from NASA and other space agencies.

“The most exciting thing is being able to work with other people who have great ideas and collaborate with them. And to be able to do these fun programs and exciting new things that haven’t been done before in Midland," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the planetarium also did their best to acknowledge Midland's diverse community.

“So we want to get a lot of people to come in who don’t normally come in who might be scared. We do offer programs in Spanish. We are a bilingual facility and we do have that ability to give programs and activities in a second language," said Rodriguez.

The planetarium is also excited to work with different programs that desire their own special learning experience.

“We can customize any tour package or experience for whatever purposes. For example, schools, teachers or home-schooled groups are looking for. If anyone loves to learn about science and space, then this is the place for you," said Rodriguez.