Museum of the Southwest installs new directional speakers

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has come up with a new way to ensure each visitor gets a personalized experience with each work of art.

New Holo Sonics Directional Audio Speakers have been installed.

These speakers will allow anyone who approaches a work of art to be in a "cone of sound". Those inside will hear a narrative about the art, artist or period.

Those who are not in the cone of sound will be unable to listen.

"Everybody can hear this audio, learn more about the art in their own little experience. It's kind of like the old school experience of going to a museum and wearing headphones, except no more headphones. The sound is right there in your ears but not in anybody else's," said Matthew Ward, Museum Curator.