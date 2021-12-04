Museum of the Southwest holding Trains and Trucks event

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding a Trains and Trucks event on December 11.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can visit the mansion, decorated for Christmas, and see a truck and car show. There will also be a model train depot for visitors to enjoy viewing.
There will be a holiday open house, as well as a gingerbread workshop which will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Gingerbread houses will be available for purchase with toppings provided, or you can bring your own house.
For more information on Christmas at the Mansion or the Museum of the Southwest, you can click or tap here.