Museum of the Southwest holding Trains and Trucks event

The event is part of Christmas at the Mansion.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding a Trains and Trucks event on December 11.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can visit the mansion, decorated for Christmas, and see a truck and car show. There will also be a model train depot for visitors to enjoy viewing.

There will be a holiday open house, as well as a gingerbread workshop which will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Gingerbread houses will be available for purchase with toppings provided, or you can bring your own house.