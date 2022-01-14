Museum of the Southwest to feature paintings of former President George W. Bush

"Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" will be on display from January to March 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will soon have a new exhibit on display, and this one has a local tie.

"Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants" is a series of 44 paintings by former President and Midlander George W. Bush.

This is the inaugural display for this set of paintings, the second time the museum has had this honor for Bush's work.

According to the museum's website, "Out of Many, One" spotlights the inspiring journeys of America’s immigrants and the contributions they make to the life and prosperity of our nation.

One of the paintings even features Bob Fu, the Midland founder of China Aid that was the target of harassment by people claiming he was a spy for the China Communist Party back in 2020.

The artwork will be on display from January 23 to March of 2022.