These events will feature art-themed outdoor activities as well as Dome Shows at the Blakemore Planetarium.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding Family Fridays throughout the summer.

Events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on every Friday in June as well as July 8 and 29.

Registration is not required. All activities will be included in museum admission fees.