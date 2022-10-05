Muralfest 2023 to bring 5 new murals to Odessa

Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores are working together to bring new art to the community.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores are teaming up for Muralfest 2023.

The festival will end with five new murals being featured in Odessa.

These organizations are looking for artists from across the United States that are a good fit for the community to come out and show of their talents.

For those interested in applying, keep an eye on the Odessa Arts website for applications to open.

Included in the festival will be a concert at The Ector Theatre, performing arts and more.

Odessa has become home to several new murals lately, including one for ECISD's 100 year anniversary and another on the parking garage of the Marriott Hotel.