Multiple people taken to Midland Memorial Hospital after crash on WCR 127

The incident occurred around 7:56 a.m. on August 8.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple people have been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital on August 8 after a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on WCR 127. 

According to Texas DPS, the incident occurred at 7:56 a.m. and involved a truck and greyhound bus. The initial investigation revealed that the greyhound bus was exiting the Pilot and failed to yield the right of way, which led to a crash with an oncoming truck. 

The Midland Fire Department helped transport all the people involved to Midland Memorial Hospital. According to MMH, as of 9:30 a.m., eight people were transported to the hospital in relation to this incident and as of 11:25 a.m., they are all in stable condition. 

Credit: WCR 127 CRASH

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing.

   

