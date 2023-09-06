x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple people arrested in Ector County for involvement in stolen vehicle incident

Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and a 17-year-old juvenile have been taken into custody. Rodriguez Jr. has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people have been arrested following a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on September 1 at 4:17 p.m. 

According to the Odessa Police Department, DPS and themselves helped the Ector County Sheriff's Office with the stolen vehicle incident. The stolen vehicle eventually crashed out near Kermit and University where three suspects fled the scene on foot. 

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis with ECSO, two suspects were caught, Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and a 17-year-old Juvenile. Sheriff Griffis also said the vehicle that was stolen was one of their vehicles. 

Credit: Daniel Rodriguez Jr.- Ector County Jail

Rodriguez has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information, and the investigation is still ongoing. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knowing proper food safety guidelines for storing leftover food

Before You Leave, Check This Out