Multiple people arrested in Ector County for involvement in stolen vehicle incident

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people have been arrested following a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on September 1 at 4:17 p.m.

According to the Odessa Police Department, DPS and themselves helped the Ector County Sheriff's Office with the stolen vehicle incident. The stolen vehicle eventually crashed out near Kermit and University where three suspects fled the scene on foot.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis with ECSO, two suspects were caught, Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and a 17-year-old Juvenile. Sheriff Griffis also said the vehicle that was stolen was one of their vehicles.

