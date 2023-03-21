Multiple people arrested after shooting incident in Hobbs City Park

23-year-old Mikey Cantu and two 15-year-old juveniles were taken into custody after shooting at each other.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department responded to a shooting incident at the Hobbs City Park on March 15.

23-year-old Mikey Cantu and two 15-year-old juveniles arrested by HPD for the involvements in the incident. Dispatchers heard about the two juveniles after finding out that they were dropped off in the 1400 block of East Marland. One of the Juveniles sustained a gunshot wound, while the other one was uninjured.

The injured juvenile was brought to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital for treatment, and when officers arrived, there was another person, Cantu, would also was in the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Cantu initially told officers that he accidentally shot himself, but then decided to change course and ask for an attorney.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, it was confirmed that the two juveniles were in the 1400 block of East Marland with Cantu. After interviewing multiple people, it was revealed that Cantu met up with the two juveniles for an unknown reason. Cantu then pulled out a gun and one of the juveniles put out another gun and began shooting at Cantu. Cantu began to shoot back at the juveniles who began to run away on foot and hit one of them. Cantu would soon after leave the scene.

Officers also discovered at the scene that an uninvolved vehicle was hit by some of the shots being fired, and that it belonged to a mother and her three small children who were in the park during the incident.

Cantu was charged with Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault. The injured juvenile was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon, while the uninjured juvenile was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon as well as Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Battery.