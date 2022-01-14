Multiple fire departments on scene of large wildfire in Fisher County

At last update the fire was still very active, but crews were making progress.

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large wildfire off 431 and FM 57, in Fisher County, according to the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department.

The department first posted about the fire around 6:47 p.m., when they called for assistance from other crews. By 7:47 p.m. Roscoe was reporting that crews from Roby, Rotan, Lake Sweetwater and Snyder had joined them in fighting the fire.

At 8:56 p.m. Roscoe posted that they heard the Texas A&M Forest Service had deployed two Texas Infrastructure Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams to assist the departments.

At 10:10 p.m., RVFD updated again to say the fire had crossed a county road and was headed south.

At last update crews were making progress on the fire, but it was still very active.