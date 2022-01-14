Multiple fire departments on scene of large wildfire in Fisher County

FISHER COUNTY, Texas —
Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large wildfire off 431 and FM 57, in Fisher County, according to the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department.
The department first posted about the fire around 6:47 p.m., when they called for assistance from other crews. By 7:47 p.m. Roscoe was reporting that crews from Roby, Rotan, Lake Sweetwater and Snyder had joined them in fighting the fire.
At 8:56 p.m. Roscoe posted that they heard the Texas A&M Forest Service had deployed two Texas Infrastructure Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams to assist the departments.
At 10:10 p.m., RVFD updated again to say the fire had crossed a county road and was headed south.
At last update crews were making progress on the fire, but it was still very active.
This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.