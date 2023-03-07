Multiple earthquakes shake West Texas Tuesday morning

The largest of the three was a 3.6 magnitude near Pecos.

TEXAS, USA — West Texas received a bit of a shake up Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, three different earthquakes hit in the area throughout the early morning hours.

The first hit near the Davis Mountains at around 2:44 a.m. This one reached a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of just past two miles.

A second quake hit north of Pecos around 3:36 a.m. This one reached a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of nearly four miles.

The last one struck much later than the others, hitting about 8:15 a.m. This one happened about 22 miles north of Midland and reached a depth of just over six miles.