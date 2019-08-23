WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are responding to multiple reports of fires on the Winkler and Ector County line, near Wheeler Ranch Road and County Road 404.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries.

The fires started around 4:30 pm. on August 22.

The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and the Goldsmith Fire are on the scene.

The Winkler County Sheriff's Office says no road closures are needed at this time.

The City of Odessa says there are four fires total in the are. Two of the fires are contained, while the third is 90% contain and fourth one is out of control.

As of midnight smoke has started to make its way into the city limits. Citizens are asked to check before calling 911 so as not to overload city resources.

