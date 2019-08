WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are responding to multiple reports of fires on the Winkler and Ector County line, near Wheeler Ranch Road and County Road 404.

At this time the fire is not contained but there are no reports of any injuries.

The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and the Goldsmith Fire are on the scene.

The Winkler County Sheriff's Office says no road closures are needed at this time.

Winkler County Sheriff's Office Winkler County Sheriff's Office added a new photo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.